Dealing with the Likely Demise of Humphrey’s Executor

Roger King is Senior Labor and Employment Counsel at HR Policy Association.



Roger is a highly regarded labor relations attorney, whose career spans more than 40 years, including serving as a partner with the Jones Day law firm. He now serves as Senior Labor and Employment counsel for HR Policy Association.



After graduating from Cornell University Law School, he was a Captain and Legal Services Officer in the United States Air Force, on the Staff of United States Senator Robert Taft, Jr. and, subsequently, was appointed as Professional Staff Counsel to the United States Senate Labor Committee.



Roger has testified before various Congressional Committees, is a fellow of the College of Labor and Employment Lawyers and is a past president of the Ohio State Bar Association Labor and Employment Section.



He is a nationally recognized author/speaker on employment matters and has represented employers regarding labor and employment issues both before administrative agencies and in federal and state courts. He has represented the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the HR Policy Association (HRPA), the National Manufactures Association (NAM), the American Hospital Association (AHA), the Coalition for a Democratic Workplace (CDW), and the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) in federal courts regarding numerous labor law issues.



Roger specializes in labor and employment matters, collective bargaining, contract administration and representation campaigns. Roger represented the winning side as co-counsel in the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case known as Noel Canning, which successfully challenged President Obama’s authority to make recess appointments to the National Labor Relations Board.