AI’s Limitations in the Practice of Law

NYU Law professor Samuel Estreicher and JD candidate Lior Polani examinee the limitations of artificial intelligence (AI) in legal practice, focusing on the technical constraint of “context windows”—the limited amount of information AI systems can process at once—which hampers their ability to handle complex, interconnected legal documents and tasks requiring nuanced judgment. The authors argue that while AI can boost efficiency in narrow, rule-based legal functions, its fundamental constraints make fully autonomous legal analysis unreliable, and they emphasize that AI should be used as a supportive tool under human oversight rather than a replacement for legal professionals.