AI’s Limitations in the Practice of Law
It Is Not Enough for States to Abolish the Death Penalty by Statute or Judicial Decree; They Must Make It Unconstitutional
No Pierogies for Alan Dershowitz! Is Political Discrimination Illegal? Should it Be?
Lior Polani
Lior Polani is a Staff Editor on the NYU Law Review and J.D. Candidate for NYU School of Law '27.

NYU Law professor Samuel Estreicher and JD candidate Lior Polani examinee the limitations of artificial intelligence (AI) in legal practice, focusing on the technical constraint of “context windows”—the limited amount of information AI systems can process at once—which hampers their ability to handle complex, interconnected legal documents and tasks requiring nuanced judgment. The authors argue that while AI can boost efficiency in narrow, rule-based legal functions, its fundamental constraints make fully autonomous legal analysis unreliable, and they emphasize that AI should be used as a supportive tool under human oversight rather than a replacement for legal professionals.