Ten Thoughts on Illinois’s Unique Process for Filling State Supreme Court Vacancies

Last week a good friend of the law school where both of us teach (the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign), Illinois Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman, announced she was stepping down effective July 7, 2022. Justice Garman, a moderate Republican, has served with distinction on the Illinois high court (including a three-year stint as chief justice, a position the justices themselves vote for) since 2001.

Shortly after Garman’s retirement announcement, word came down that she was going to be replaced, at least on an interim basis, by another great friend (and, in this case, alumna) of our College of Law, state appellate court Justice Lisa Holder White, another Republican jurist whom many also label as moderate. Justice White’s selection came as no surprise to us; her regular and generous involvement with our law school always left us impressed with her talent, demeanor, and presence, and most astute observers of Illinois politics might have known her elevation was only a matter of time.

What did cause both of us to stop and think, however—probably because we deal mostly with federal, rather than Illinois, constitutional law (even though we teach at the flagship public university in the state and are learning more about our state’s constitution all the time)—was the mechanism by which Justice Holder White was tapped to fill the seat Justice Garman currently holds. It turns out that the Land of Lincoln is alone among the 50 states insofar as Illinois (in the state constitution) empowers (if the legislature has not provided otherwise) the supreme court itself to fill vacancies in the court’s membership, at least on an interim basis. (The Illinois Supreme Court also may, unless the legislature provides otherwise, appoint persons to fill vacancies on the intermediate appellate court in the state.)

As a general matter, the seven justices on the Illinois Supreme Court are chosen by popular vote in partisan elections to serve 10-year terms. Each of the seven is elected from one of five specific geographical districts across the state drawn for purposes of judicial selection. Cook County (where Chicago is located) makes up one district, and residents of that district elect three of the seven justices; the residents of each of the other four districts throughout the state elect a single justice per district. These districts don’t comply, by the way, with the one-person, one-vote principle, which has been held by the U.S. Supreme Court not to apply to (at least some) judicial elections. The Illinois constitution does provide, putting Cook County aside, that each of the four other districts at least be of “substantially” equal population, but in practice that requirement hasn’t been followed. In 2021, census data showed that one of those four districts had about 3.2 million people, and two others had about 1.3 million people each.

At the completion of a ten-year term following a partisan election, each justice must then (if she wishes to continue on the court) compete and succeed in an uncontested nonpartisan retention election. If a justice is retained at such an election, she can hold the seat for another 10 years, after which she is eligible to stand for additional retention elections every ten years. Justice Garman, who is 78, had won one partisan election and one retention election, and would have had to stand for another retention election in the fall of this year had she desired to continue to serve on the court.

When a vacancy occurs before the end of a justice’s 10-year term, Illinois law provides that the appointed justice (who must come from the district in which the vacancy arises) is to serve until the next general or judicial election in the state. The law also provides (presumably to give an appointed justice time to campaign) that if the vacancy is filled shortly before (and certainly after) a primary election but before the general election in an election year, then the appointed justice serves until the second upcoming general election. Because the vacancy created by Justice Garman’s departure is set to occur after the 2022 primary election, Justice Holder White will not be required to run in the fall of 2022, but instead will serve until the 2024 general election, at which time she will have to run (and win) in a partisan contest to stay on the court.

While technically it is the whole Illinois Supreme Court that fills an existing or upcoming vacancy, the practice seems to be for the departing justice, if she is able, to make a recommendation as to an interim successor, and that recommendation seems to be afforded great deference by the court; reports are that Justice Garman tapped Justice Holder to take over the Fourth District seat until the 2024 election.

As we noted above, Illinois is unique among all the states in allowing its supreme court (and effectively a single member of the court) to pick replacements for the court.

While we would have to do a lot more research and give the matter a great deal more thought before we expressed firm views on whether Illinois’s’ system of Justices (temporarily) filling high court openings is a good one or not, we offer several observations on this unique vacancy-filling practice: