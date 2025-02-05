NYU Law professor Samuel Estreicher and 2L Matthew Fouracre exploree the legal and jurisdictional complexities surrounding the International Criminal Court’s issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, focusing on the challenges against the ICC’s jurisdiction and the implications of head of state immunity. Professor Estreicher and Mr. Fouracre argue that while the ICC’s jurisdiction is contested due to Palestine’s statehood status and international legal principles, the varying international responses underscore a broader debate on the enforceability of such warrants against high-ranking officials.