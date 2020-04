Jonathan F. Harris is an acting assistant professor at NYU School of Law and writes on contract law, workplace law, and workforce training. Professor Harris joined the NYU faculty after practicing employment discrimination law at the NYC Commission on Human Rights. He previously served as in-house counsel for National Nurses United, the nation’s largest nurses’ union. Before that, Professor Harris litigated at the labor and employment law firm Cohen, Weiss and Simon LLP, and clerked for Judge James E. Graves, Jr. of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit while teaching at Mississippi College School of Law. Professor Harris began his legal career as a Skadden Fellow at the Public Justice Center, providing bilingual direct legal services, legislative advocacy, and community outreach at the intersections of employment and consumer law.