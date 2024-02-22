Trending
The World Court Lacks Any Plausible Basis for Directing Provisional Measures Against Israel Under the Genocide Convention
By and
By and
By
Klara Nedrelow
Klara Nedrelow

Klara Nedrelow is a J.D. candidate at NYU.

The World Court Lacks Any Plausible Basis for Directing Provisional Measures Against Israel Under the Genocide Convention
and

NYU Law professor Samuel Estreicher and 3L Klara Nedrelow argue that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) incorrectly imposed provisional measures on Israel regarding its actions in Gaza, as it failed to establish even a preliminary basis for genocide intent required under the Genocide Convention. Professor Estreicher and Ms. Nedrelow contend that South Africa’s allegations lacked plausibility due to the absence of specific intent to destroy the Gazan/Palestinian people, a critical element for genocide, in contrast to previous ICJ rulings that required a higher burden of proof for genocidal intent.