Sandra Day O’Connor’s Legacy: A Beacon of Judicial Restraint and Independence in the Supreme Court
Courts Need to Quickly Dispose of New Attempts to Legitimize the Imperial Presidency
Bad and Worse Ways for the Government to Lose the SEC SCOTUS Case
Lauren Stiller Rikleen is a board member and executive director of Lawyers Defending American Democracy, an organization devoted to protecting democracy and the rule of law.

A nationally known speaker, trainer, author, and consultant, she is also president of the Rikleen Institute for Strategic Leadership.

Lauren is the editor of the 2023 book, Her Honor – Stories of Challenge and Triumph from Women Judges, and the author of more than 225 articles, including topical commentary and op-ed pieces. Her previous books are: The Shield of Silence: How Power Perpetuates a Culture of Harassment and Bullying in the Workplace; You Raised Us - Now Work With Us: Millennials, Career Success, and Building Strong Workplace Teams; Ladder Down: Success Strategies For Lawyers From Women Who Will Be Hiring, Reviewing, And Promoting You; and Ending the Gauntlet: Removing Barriers to Women’s Success in the Law.

Her extensive background of professional and community service includes numerous leadership roles within the American Bar Association, including past service on the Board of Governors and chair of the Section on Civil Rights & Social Justice. She is also a former president of the Boston Bar Association. The recipient of numerous awards, Lauren was honored with a Margaret Brent Women Lawyers of Achievement Award from the American Bar Association’s Commission on Women in the Profession, and was named by Public Media’s Next Avenue as one of the 50 Most Influential People in Aging.

Lauren is a former law firm equity partner and founder of her firm’s environmental law practice. For 20 years, she was recognized in Best Lawyers in America. She was also recognized in Chambers USA America’s Leading Business Lawyers and in Massachusetts Super Lawyers.

Sandra Day O’Connor’s Legacy: A Beacon of Judicial Restraint and Independence in the Supreme Court

Lauren Stiller Rikleen reflects on the legacy of Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, highlighting her respect for judicial restraint and precedent, particularly in cases regarding reproductive rights. Contrasting O’Connor’s approach with the current Supreme Court's inclination influenced by the Federalist Society, Ms. Rikleen suggests that the Court’s current Justices could benefit from O’Connor’s example of independence and commitment to precedent. She also discusses the shift in the Court’s composition and ideology following O’Connor's retirement, noting the increasing influence of the Federalist Society in shaping a judiciary more ideologically driven and less bound by precedent, as exemplified by recent decisions like the overturning of Roe v. Wade.