Nicholas Saady holds an LL.M. from NYU School of Law where he studied as a Dean's Graduate Award Scholar and the Elias Lieberman Fellow, and an LL.B. from UTS Law School where he graduated with the University Medal (1st in class). Nicholas has worked as a trial attorney with Herbert Smith Freehills, as a clerk to two justices of the Supreme Court of New South Wales, and will soon commence as an associate with Davis Polk & Wardwell."