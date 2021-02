Elena J. Voss currently serves as Associate General Counsel for the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Ms. Voss counsels the institution on a variety of legal matters including employment law, union-management relations, benefits, immigration, and contracts. Any opinions expressed herein are her own.



Prior to joining the Museum, Ms. Voss served as Corporate Counsel at Arrow Electronics. Previously, she counseled a variety of corporate clients as a member of the labor and employment practice groups of two leading law firms, Jones Day and Proskauer Rose. Ms. Voss received her J.D., magna cum laude, from Harvard Law School and a B.S. in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University.