It’s Time to Do More for Wanda

At the Democratic National Convention, we learned about a girl named Wanda.

Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the issue of child sexual abuse in her acceptance speech and how it was instrumental in her desire to fight for justice and to become a prosecutor. She shared a story about her best friend in high school, Wanda, and how her friend found the courage as a teenager to share that she was being sexually assaulted in her home by a family member. This was the first time ever that the ugly issue of child sexual abuse has ever found its way into a presidential acceptance speech.

Thousands of child advocates across the country know about Wanda, too. And so do the estimated 39 million Americans living today who have experienced childhood sexual abuse.

Research forewarns us that without serious policies to prevent child sexual abuse and to hold abusers accountable, an estimated 10% of all children may experience some form of sexual misconduct or abuse before their 18th birthday. Many will suffer from the traumatic and often lifelong physical, emotional, and social consequences.

Highlighting the problem in a nationally-televised political speech was well overdue. But as we know, the power of words—whether in a campaign speech, by corporate executives, or promises from lawmakers—is hollow without real action. The story of Wanda cannot die after the applause of a passionate acceptance speech and the closing of a presidential national

convention. Without the muscle of intentional action, Wanda’s message will fade. Real change must happen at every level of our civil society—from national and state government leaders to concerned parents and citizens in every community.

So, what can we do?

Prosecuting child sexual abuse crimes has been our go-to response for decades, but it is woefully inadequate. Studies show the vast majority of victims never report the abuse to police. Also, child sex abuse is uniquely challenging to prosecute. Generally, less than 20% move forward to prosecution, and only half of those result in a conviction. Other limitations include the higher burden of proof, the unlikelihood of charging institutions that enable abuse through their inaction, and current statutes of limitation. Pairing criminal justice responses with tested public health strategies holds the best promise of addressing the silence, shame, and denial of child sexual abuse and of ending the epidemic. Here are some actions all of us must support:

Pass state laws requiring schools and youth-serving organizations to educate their employees and students about child sexual abuse and the boundary-violating behaviors that, if left unchecked, can lead to illegal sexual offenses. Recent research indicates that 12% of children report experiencing inappropriate sexual contact by an adult in their school sometime between K through 12th This up from 10% reported in a U.S. Department of Education report commissioned two decades earlier. Adopt comprehensive Codes of Conduct that detail specific behaviors that should be prohibited in schools and in youth organizations. This would go a long way to early identify and stop sexual misconduct before it escalates to rape. Adopt stricter screening practices to reduce the likelihood of hiring individuals who pose a sexual threat to our children and prohibit the practice referred to as “passing the trash”—using confidentiality agreements to cover up employee sexual misconduct, force the resignation of those employees, and help them secure employment in other schools. Eliminate state civil statutes of limitation and pass revival laws so that survivors can seek justice in the courts and abusers can be held accountable for their sexual crimes against children. Pass strict federal laws to protect children and youth from online sexual exploitation by abusers and social media platforms whose policies and practices enable the exploitation. Establish an Executive Office and Cabinet position to advise the President on how to effectively respond to this national crisis.

Convention delegates, politicians, supporters, and the press have now left Chicago. The stage has been broken down, and the floors swept of buttons, flags, and “freedom” signs. The task of all caring citizens is now to remember Wanda and the millions of wounded Wandas she represents. In them, we must see our own children and those in our extended families, in our schools, on our sports fields, on our playgrounds who depend on us for their safety and protection.

As Kamala Harris declared recently on the Campaign trail: “Nothing is more important than how we choose to keep ourselves, our families and each other safe…. People have a fundamental right to feel safe on the street and in their homes.”

We would emphasize that children have a fundamental right to be safe from the trauma and devastating consequences of sexual abuse, wherever they live, learn, worship, and play.

Thank you, Madam Vice President for giving voice to Wanda and the children she speaks for. As caring citizens, our task now is to pick up the megaphone, amplify their voices, and work to end the hurt, shame, and denial of child sexual abuse. It’s time to declare “Enough Abuse!” and mean it.

In the words of former First Lady Michelle Obama, we must “do something” about this epidemic of child sexual abuse. Doing something starts at the top. We hear you, Madam Vice President.

As you did for Wanda, now do something for all children.