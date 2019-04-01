The Problem of Evil and Free Will

Trending
Kathryn Robb, Executive Director of CHILD USAdvocacy, is a lawyer, legislative advocate, and law instructor who has been fighting to pass meaningful child sex abuse legislation for 14 years in multiple jurisdictions. As an outspoken survivor of child sexual abuse, Kathryn continues to use her voice to implement common-sense legislative change. A co-founder of New Yorkers Against Hidden Predators, a coalition of organizations, advocates, and sex abuse survivors from across New York. Kathryn worked closely with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, his staff and New York state legislators to finally pass the New York Child Victims Act; after a 12-year hard-fought battle the bill was signed into law on February 14, 2019. Kathryn was instrumental in the SOL change to MA General Laws in 2014. She is a member of the Massachusetts bar. Kathryn received her Juris Doctor from New England Law| Boston and Master of Science in Clinical Counseling and Applied Psychology from the University of Hartford.

Lawmakers Must Stop Cooperating in the Bishops’ Dirty Tricks
Marci A. Hamilton, professor at the University of Pennsylvania and CEO of CHILD USA, and Kathryn Robb, executive director of CHILD USAdvocacy, describe the latest trick by Catholic bishops in Maryland to successfully lobby for a statute of repose to be included in a bill, undermining its ability to provide meaningful justice to abuse victims. Hamilton and Robb call upon legislators to stop cooperating with Catholic bishops, as doing so leads only to continued secrecy, suffering, and pedophile empowerment.