Why the Supreme Court Should Absolutely Not Grant Relief or Review in Genser v. Butler County Board of Elections, as the Republican National Committee Requested This Week

Last week, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued a ruling interpreting the Pennsylvania Election Code against the backdrop of the Pennsylvania constitution’s guarantee of the right to vote and have one’s vote counted absent a good reason for government not to count it. In particular, the Pennsylvania Justices by a 4-3 vote held that when a voter tries to vote by mail during the early voting period but has her ballot rejected because she did not seal the ballot in a security envelope (an envelope within the envelope used to return the ballot), the voter can then cast (and have counted) a provisional ballot in person on Election Day. Pennsylvania’s Election Code provides that “Except as provided [in a subsequent section], the county board of elections . . . shall count [a provisional] ballot if [the board] confirms that the individual did not cast any other ballot, including an absentee ballot, in the election. . . . A provisional ballot shall not be counted if the elector’s [mail-in] ballot is timely received by a county board of elections” (emphasis added). The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that these provisions mean that someone who has successfully cast a mail-in ballot that will be counted is not entitled to cast a provisional in-person ballot to counteract or override the earlier, mailed-in vote, but that if a person’s attempt to submit a valid mail-in ballot was unsuccessful because, even though it was timely received, it was not properly sealed, then the Code does not foreclose the casting (and counting) of a provisional ballot.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s result certainly makes intuitive sense. If someone’s attempt to submit a mail-in ballot that will count is unsuccessful and that ballot will not be included in the vote tally, why shouldn’t that voter be able to vote in person? After all, the voter is not changing a vote that would have otherwise counted, nor is she trying to have her preferences counted twice.

The only argument against allowing provisional voting in this circumstance is that the language of the Code, read one way, would foreclose it. But the language of the Code can be read in other ways. For example, a “mail-in ballot” might be read to mean something that will be counted – if its flaws prevent it from being counted, then a voter submission is not considered a true “ballot” for these purposes. And a vote might be understood to be “cast” only if it is submitted in a way that will be counted. Attempting to cast a ballot and actually casting one might not be the same thing. On top of these ambiguities, the state constitutional backdrop suggesting the voters should have their intent count absent a good reason to the contrary supports the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s interpretation permitting provisional ballots in these instances. As the Pennsylvania court said: “It is difficult to discern any principled reading of the Free and Fair Election Clause [of the state constitution] that would allow disenfranchisement of voters as a punishment for failure to conform to the mail-in voting requirements when voters properly availed themselves of the provisional voting mechanism.”

Yet two days ago the Republican National Committee (RNC), who had intervened in the case in the lower state courts, filed an Application in the U.S. Supreme Court asking the high Court to stay (or block) the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling from being used in next week’s election pending further review in the U.S. Supreme Court, or, in the alternative, asking the high Court to order that the provisional ballots whose counting was required by the Pennsylvania court rulings be segregated from other ballots, presumably so that the validity of these ballots can be challenged after Election Day. To obtain such extraordinary relief, the RNC Applicants need to demonstrate they have a likely winning claim that the counting of provisional ballots as directed by the Pennsylvania courts would violate federal law. Unfortunately for the Applicants, their arguments on the merits fall woefully short.

First, Applicants argue that the Pennsylvania courts ran afoul of the so-called Purcell constraints, outlined by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2006 in Purcell v. Gonzalez. Under Purcell, lower federal courts (and perhaps the U.S. Supreme Court itself) are supposed to refrain from issuing remedies that would alter the rules for election administration in the runup to Election Day. Purcell is ostensibly grounded in a desire that the federal judiciary not contribute to voter confusion, unfair frustration of reliance by voters (and perhaps candidates and campaigns), hiccups in election administration, and public doubt about the integrity of election results. But Purcell has never before been invoked by the U.S. Supreme Court to regulate what state judges and other state officials can do. Purcell thus far has instead been understood to be a doctrine focused on the remedial limitations of federal courts. For this reason, the Applicants’ invocation of Purcell actually boomerangs – because the U.S. Supreme Court would (if it granted any of the requested relief) be interfering with the orderly election processes in Pennsylvania. In this respect, it should be noted that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court last week affirmed, rather than reversed, the intermediate state appellate court; the operational rule in effect for the last two-and-a-half months has been that a provisional ballot would be counted if an earlier mailed-in ballot was rejected for lack of a security envelope. People very easily could have relied on the availability of provisional ballots that would count in choosing not to try to get replacement absentee ballots (to replace the botched ones they had tried to earlier submit) and send those replacement ballots in before the close of early voting. Indeed, news outlets advised voters of the effective provisional-ballot option over the past several weeks. By contrast, it is hard to see how anyone might have relied on the pre-August state of affairs in which the availability of provisional-ballot voting that would count in this setting was not clear; nobody as far as I can see even might have undertaken any course of action in reliance on the unavailability of provisional-ballot voting. Given this background, any federal court (including the Supreme Court) that steps in now would seem to implicate Purcell‘s stated concerns about messing with expectations and creating chaos.

The Applicants’ other merits argument is even more ambitious, and even more flawed. In that argument, they seize on language at the end of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2023 Moore v. Harper ruling (that repudiated the so-called Independent-State-Legislature, or ISL, theory under which elected state legislatures are entitled, when regulating federal elections, to have their will enforced even if the elected legislature’s enactments contravene the state constitution) that state courts cannot, when issuing rulings that implicate federal elections, “evade” federal constitutional rights and provisions. The Applicants argue that the (seemingly garden-variety) statutory interpretation against the backdrop of a state constitution engaged in by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court amounts to a usurpation of the authority of the Pennsylvania General Assembly (its elected legislative body) that in turn violates the federal Constitution (in particular the so-called Elections Clause of Article I governing congressional elections and the so-called Electors Clause of Article II governing presidential selection).

While I would have preferred the U.S. Supreme Court had been a bit more careful in its language at the end of Harper, there is simply no way to rationally conclude that what the Pennsylvania Supreme Court did last week violates the Elections and Electors Clauses. To see this clearly, we must dissect (as I do in this concise but thorough law review article) the end of the Harper ruling and analyze it in the context of the whole Harper decision, to wit: