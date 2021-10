Jeffrey Abramson is a Professor of Law and Government at the University of Texas at Austin, where he teaches courses on constitutional law, jury practice, and political philosophy. He is the author of We, the Jury: The Jury System and the Ideal of Democracy (Harvard, 2000), as well as numerous articles on speech, religion, juries, and political theory. He served as a Law Clerk to the Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court, an assistant district attorney and special assistant attorney general in Massachusetts.