Tariffs as an Emergency Power?

NYU Law professor Samuel Estreicher and JD candidate Andrew Babbitt examine President Trump’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose and threaten tariffs on multiple countries during his second administration, bypassing the typical legislative and procedural requirements for tariff implementation. Professor Estreicher and Mr. Babbitt argue that this strategy represents an unprecedented and legally questionable expansion of executive power, circumventing congressional intent and oversight, raising serious constitutional concerns about the broad and unchecked use of the IEEPA.