Federal Jurisdiction and the Limited Liability Company: Should the Diversity Statute be Amended?

Meredith R. Miller is a Professor of Law at Touro University, Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center, where she has been teaching for nearly two decades. Prior to joining the academy, she served as a law clerk to the New York Court of Appeals and worked as an associate at a large, national law firm, where she litigated complex commercial and pro bono matters. Professor Miller’s scholarly writing focuses on contract doctrine and theory, employment law and closely-held business law. Her scholarship has helped shape the path of the law, and has been cited in leading Contracts casebooks and by a number of courts, including the Maryland Supreme Court and the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts. She is a graduate of Union College. She received her J.D., cum laude, from Brooklyn Law School, where she was an Executive Articles and Research Editor of the Brooklyn Law Review. She earned an LL.M. in Legal Education from Temple University Law School.