Trending
Federal Jurisdiction and the Limited Liability Company: Should the Diversity Statute be Amended?
Federal Jurisdiction and the Limited Liability Company: Should the Diversity Statute be Amended?
By and
Oklahoma’s New Execution Plan Highlights the Magnitude of America’s Death Penalty Problems
Oklahoma’s New Execution Plan Highlights the Magnitude of America’s Death Penalty Problems
By
Look Away: How the Supreme Court Could Set Aside Trump’s Disqualification for Insurrection under the Fourteenth Amendment
Look Away: How the Supreme Court Could Set Aside Trump’s Disqualification for Insurrection under the Fourteenth Amendment
By
Meredith R. Miller
Meredith R. Miller

Meredith R. Miller is a Professor of Law at Touro University, Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center, where she has been teaching for nearly two decades. Prior to joining the academy, she served as a law clerk to the New York Court of Appeals and worked as an associate at a large, national law firm, where she litigated complex commercial and pro bono matters. Professor Miller’s scholarly writing focuses on contract doctrine and theory, employment law and closely-held business law. Her scholarship has helped shape the path of the law, and has been cited in leading Contracts casebooks and by a number of courts, including the Maryland Supreme Court and the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts. She is a graduate of Union College. She received her J.D., cum laude, from Brooklyn Law School, where she was an Executive Articles and Research Editor of the Brooklyn Law Review. She earned an LL.M. in Legal Education from Temple University Law School.

Columns by Meredith R. Miller
Permalink to Federal Jurisdiction and the Limited Liability Company: Should the Diversity Statute be Amended?Federal Jurisdiction and the Limited Liability Company: Should the Diversity Statute be Amended?
Federal Jurisdiction and the Limited Liability Company: Should the Diversity Statute be Amended?
and

Touro University, Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center, professors Meredith R. Miller and Laura A. Dooley discuss the complexities of federal jurisdiction in cases involving limited liability companies (LLCs), suggesting an amendment to the diversity statute to simplify determining an LLC’s citizenship based on its state of creation and principal place of business. Professors Miller and Dooley evaluate the strategic implications of such a change from both procedural and business law perspectives, considering the impact on litigants’ access to federal courts, the influence of recent legislative efforts on ownership transparency, and the balance between offering fair legal proceedings and maintaining the advantages of state versus federal litigation.