Trending
“Pro-Lifers” Choose Death
“Pro-Lifers” Choose Death
By and
Ninth Circuit Limits Extraterritorial Reach of Trafficking Victims Protection Act
Ninth Circuit Limits Extraterritorial Reach of Trafficking Victims Protection Act
By and
Accountability for Ukrainian War Crimes Ought to include Ukrainian War Crimes
Accountability for Ukrainian War Crimes Ought to include Ukrainian War Crimes
By
Anuja Chowdhury
Anuja Chowdhury

Anuja Chowdhury is a third-year J.D. candidate at NYU School of Law.

Columns by Anuja Chowdhury
Permalink to Ninth Circuit Limits Extraterritorial Reach of Trafficking Victims Protection ActNinth Circuit Limits Extraterritorial Reach of Trafficking Victims Protection Act
Ninth Circuit Limits Extraterritorial Reach of Trafficking Victims Protection Act
and

NYU Law professor Samuel Estreicher and 3L Anuja Chowdhury comment on a recent decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit interpreting provisions of the Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act of 2000 (TVPA). Professor Estreicher and Ms. Chowdhury explain the Ninth Circuit’s reasoning and conclusion that foreign defendants in TVPA civil actions cannot be found “present” within the meaning of the Act without a showing of either physical presence or purposeful direction of conduct towards the U.S. market.