Trending
The Problem of Evil and Free Will
The Problem of Evil and Free Will
By
Evaluating the Lawsuit Attacking Mississippi’s Distinctive Method of Picking Governors: Part Three in a Series
Evaluating the Lawsuit Attacking Mississippi’s Distinctive Method of Picking Governors
By and
If There Are No “Obama Judges” or “Trump Judges,” Does the Constitution Permit Delaware to Require Partisan Balance on its Courts? The Supreme Court Will Decide.
If There Are No “Obama Judges” or “Trump Judges,” Does the Constitution Permit Delaware to Require Partisan Balance on its Courts?
By
John Dean
John Dean

John Dean served as Counsel to the President of the United States from July 1970 to April 1973. Before becoming White House counsel at age thirty-one, he was the chief minority counsel to the Judiciary Committee of the US House of Representatives, and an associate deputy attorney general at the US Department of Justice. His undergraduate studies were at Colgate University and the College of Wooster, with majors in English Literature and Political Science; then a graduate fellowship at American University to study government and the presidency before entering Georgetown University Law Center, where he received his JD with honors in 1965.

John recounted his days at the Nixon White House and Watergate in two books: Blind Ambition (Open Road 2016) and Lost Honor (1982). After retiring from a business career as a private investment banker doing middle-market mergers and acquisitions, he returned to full-time writing and lecturing, including as a columnist for FindLaw's Writ (from 2000 to 2010) and Justia’s Verdict (since 2010). Donald Trump’s election and presidency have created renewed interest in (and sales of) John’s earlier New York Times best-sellers: Conservatives Without Conscience (2006), which explains the authoritarian direction of the conservative movement that resulted in Trump’s election a decade before it happened, and Broken Government: How Republican Rule Destroyed the Legislative, Executive, and Judicial Branches (2008), which addresses the consequences of GOP control of government. His most recent bestseller, The Nixon Defense: What He Knew and When He Knew It (2014), is currently being developed by Entertainment One and ABC Television into an eight or ten-hour miniseries entitled “Watergate.”

John held the Barry M. Goldwater Chair of American Institutions at Arizona State University (academic years 2015-16), and for the past decade and a half he has been a visiting scholar and lecturer at the University of Southern California's Annenberg School of Communications. Currently, Dean is working on his twelfth book about Donald Trump’s presidency, while providing commentary and analysis on the Trump presidency as a CNN News contributor and analyst, and teaching continuing legal education (CLE) programs that examine the impact of the American Bar Association's Model Rules of Professional Conduct on select historic events from Watergate (and the Trump presidency) with surprising results – see www.WatergateCLE.com

Columns by John Dean
Permalink to Why Do So Many Americans Continue to Support Donald Trump? In a Word: AuthoritarianismWhy Do So Many Americans Continue to Support Donald Trump? In a Word: Authoritarianism
Why Do So Many Americans Continue to Support Donald Trump? In a Word: Authoritarianism
and

John W. Dean, former White House counsel under President Nixon, and Bob Altemeyer, a retired professor of psychology at the University of Manitoba, explain the social science that explains not only Donald Trump and his brand of leadership but also his loyal followers who would continue to support him even if he shot someone on 5th Avenue. Dean and Altemeyer argue that the dangers they pose are far graver than those presented by the Nixon presidency.

Permalink to Q &#038; A with the Author: Prius or Pickup? How the Answers to Four Simple Questions Explain America’s Great DivideQ &#038; A with the Author: Prius or Pickup? How the Answers to Four Simple Questions Explain America’s Great Divide
Q & A with the Author: Prius or Pickup? How the Answers to Four Simple Questions Explain America’s Great Divide

John W. Dean, former White House counsel to President Nixon, engages in a question-and-answer session with Jonathan Weiler, who, along with Marc Hetherington, authored Prius or Pickup? How the Answers to Four Simple Questions Explain America’s Great Divide. Responding to Dean’s insightful questions, Weiler explains some of the book’s themes, particularly the authors’ choice to use the terms “fixed,” “fluid,” and “mixed” to describe political views that have traditionally been described in terms of “authoritarianism.” Dean praises the work as a fascinating read and a well-written book.

Permalink to Kavanaugh Must Consider Withdrawing: No More Liars on the High Court, Please!Kavanaugh Must Consider Withdrawing: No More Liars on the High Court, Please!
Kavanaugh Must Consider Withdrawing: No More Liars on the High Court, Please!

John W. Dean, former White House counsel to President Richard Nixon, shares the statement he made to the Senate Judiciary Committee on September 7, 2018, during the confirmation hearings of Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Dean also argues that Judge Kavanaugh’s denials of lying under oath in his earlier 2004 and 2006 confirmation proceedings, and the fact that he must now lie under oath again to get confirmed to the Supreme Court, have disqualified him for the job.

Permalink to R.I.P. Ron Rotunda—A Man Responsible for Watergate’s Most Lasting Positive ImpactR.I.P. Ron Rotunda—A Man Responsible for Watergate’s Most Lasting Positive Impact
R.I.P. Ron Rotunda—A Man Responsible for Watergate’s Most Lasting Positive Impact

Former White House counsel John W. Dean describes the incredible legacy of fellow Verdict columnist, Professor Ronald D. Rotunda, who passed away unexpectedly earlier this week. Dean explains how he came to know Rotunda—through the Watergate hearings—and Rotunda’s critical role in developing the modern-day ethics rules that govern lawyers (“post-Watergate morality”). A prolific writer, Rotunda is perhaps best known for co-authoring the revered Legal Ethics: The Lawyer’s Deskbook on Professional Responsibility, as well as a highly regarded treatise on constitutional law.

Permalink to Trump&#8217;s Base: Broadly Speaking, Who Are They?Trump&#8217;s Base: Broadly Speaking, Who Are They?
Trump’s Base: Broadly Speaking, Who Are They?

John W. Dean, former counsel to President Richard Nixon, continues his series of columns discussing Donald Trump's base-the persistent 24 percent of people who voted for him or who have spoken approvingly of him to pollsters. Though Dean awaits the results of one of the major studies of Trump's base, he notes that the 2016 exit poll demographics suggest that given Trump's 12-point margin over Clinton with men, his base is predominately male.

Permalink to Trump’s BaseTrump’s Base
Trump’s Base

In this first of a two-part series of columns, John W. Dean, former counsel to President Richard Nixon, considers who it is that comprises Donald Trump’s “base.” Dean describes the ways in which polls have correctly and incorrectly described Trump’s supporters and comments on the steady few who seem to support him no matter what.

Permalink to Manafort’s Civil Action Attacking Special Counsel Mueller—A Publicity PloyManafort’s Civil Action Attacking Special Counsel Mueller—A Publicity Ploy
Manafort’s Civil Action Attacking Special Counsel Mueller—A Publicity Ploy

John W. Dean, former counsel to President Richard Nixon, comments on former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort’s civil action attacking Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Dean agrees with many other legal commentators that Manafort’s lawsuit is a publicity stunt and posits that, further, it gives Manafort’s lawyers a way to talk about his prosecution by the special counsel without violating the gag order imposed in the criminal case.

Permalink to Al Franken, Giant of the SenateAl Franken, Giant of the Senate
Al Franken, Giant of the Senate

John W. Dean, former counsel to President Richard Nixon, praises Senator Al Franken’s newest book, Al Franken, Giant of the Senate. Without giving spoilers, Dean shares a few reasons he recommends the book, in which Franken provides unique insight into our political system and demonstrates his capacity for doing the serious work of the US Senate and occasionally injecting it with appropriate touches of comedy.

Permalink to Altemeyer on Trump’s SupportersAltemeyer on Trump’s Supporters
Altemeyer on Trump’s Supporters

John W. Dean, former counsel to President Richard Nixon, relates the research and words of psychology professor Bob Altemeyer as the latter explains how difficult it would be to change the minds of supporters of Donald Trump. Based on Altemeyer’s observations, Dean proposes the only way for Democrats to succeed in 2018 and 2020 is to focus on getting sympathetic non-voters—who outnumber right-wing authoritarians in the general population—to the polls.

Permalink to Donald Trump: The Art of the FightDonald Trump: The Art of the Fight
Donald Trump: The Art of the Fight

John W. Dean, former counsel to President Richard Nixon, describes President Trump’s lifelong history of being in fights—with wives, business partners, vendors, tenants, the news media, and countless others. Dean argues that Trump’s fight tactics include lying, cheating, and seeking to intimidate—skills he likely learned from New York City attorney Roy Cohn.

Permalink to Predicting Donald Trump’s PresidencyPredicting Donald Trump’s Presidency
Predicting Donald Trump’s Presidency

John W. Dean, former counsel to President Richard Nixon, explains the type-analysis developed by political scientist and presidential scholar James David Barber, and applies it to President Trump. Dean observes that Trump fits the Active/Negative type—a type also exhibited by John Adams, Woodrow Wilson, Herbert Hoover, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, and George W. Bush. Dean argues that presidents of this type have had what he describes as “failed presidencies.”

Permalink to One Good Thing Donald Trump’s Presidency Has Done: Improved JournalismOne Good Thing Donald Trump’s Presidency Has Done: Improved Journalism
One Good Thing Donald Trump’s Presidency Has Done: Improved Journalism

Former counsel to president Richard Nixon John W. Dean explains how the flurry of news surrounding President Trump has, if nothing else, improved the quality of journalism. Dean points out that the critical thinking and work of journalists is at least as strong right now as it was during the Watergate scandal and they are admirably digging for truth rather than taking statements at face value.

Permalink to Is the Trump’s Norm-Breaking Presidency Un-American Or Merely Unorthodox?Is the Trump’s Norm-Breaking Presidency Un-American Or Merely Unorthodox?
Is the Trump’s Norm-Breaking Presidency Un-American Or Merely Unorthodox?

John W. Dean, former counsel to President Richard Nixon, argues that President Trump’s norm-breaking presidency goes beyond unorthodox to being outright un-American. Dean points out a few of the differences between the start of Trump’s presidency and that of previous presidents and concludes it is considerably far behind all others who preceded him.

Permalink to Trump’s Divided White House—Bannonites vs. Priebusites: Will It Work?Trump’s Divided White House—Bannonites vs. Priebusites: Will It Work?
Trump’s Divided White House—Bannonites vs. Priebusites: Will It Work?

John W. Dean, former counsel to President Richard Nixon, explains why President Trump’s strategy of pitting his advisors against each other is likely to result in more chaos than good policy. Building upon the thesis of Chris Whipple’s upcoming book, The Gatekeepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency, Dean discusses the importance of the role of chief of staff and describes what happens when this position is empty or filled with someone not up to the job.

  1. 1
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. ...
  7. Oldest
Publications by John Dean
Pure Goldwater
Pure Goldwater

by John W. Dean and Barry M. Goldwater

Buy
Warren G. Harding (The American Presidents Series)
Warren G. Harding (The American Presidents Series)

by John W. Dean

Buy
Blind Ambition: The White House Years
Blind Ambition: The White House Years

by John W. Dean

Buy
Conservatives Without Conscience
Conservatives Without Conscience

by John W. Dean

Buy
Worse Than Watergate: The Secret Presidency of George W. Bush
Worse Than Watergate: The Secret Presidency of George W. Bush

by John W. Dean

Buy
The Nixon Defense: What He Knew and When He Knew It
The Nixon Defense: What He Knew and When He Knew It

by John W. Dean

Buy
The Rehnquist Choice: The Untold Story of the Nixon Appointment That Redefined the Supreme Court
The Rehnquist Choice: The Untold Story of the Nixon Appointment That Redefined the Supreme Court

by John W. Dean

Buy
Broken Government: How Republican Rule Destroyed the Legislative, Executive, and Judicial Branches
Broken Government: How Republican Rule Destroyed the Legislative, Executive, and Judicial Branches

by John W. Dean

Buy