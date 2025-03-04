Let’s Kill All the Lawyers: The Friday Night Massacre of Judge Advocates General

Tony Ghiotto is a Teaching Professor of Law at University of Illinois College of Law, as well as a trial advocacy expert and former Air Force judge advocate. He is the director of the Kimball R. and Karen Gatsis Anderson Center for Advocacy and Professionalism, where he trains future lawyers in trial advocacy, appellate work, negotiations, and professional ethics. A dedicated educator, he also coaches award-winning trial and moot court teams.



Before joining academia, Professor Ghiotto spent nearly 12 years as a judge advocate in the U.S. Air Force, handling complex felony prosecutions, advising military leadership, and serving in Afghanistan for detainee proceedings. He continues to serve as a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserves.



His scholarship explores criminal procedure and national security law, with publications in the *Harvard National Security Journal* and other law reviews. A Chicago-area native, he earned his J.D. from Emory University School of Law.