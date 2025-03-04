Trending
The Missing Piece of the Putin-Trump Puzzle: Evangelical Christians
By
Let’s Kill All the Lawyers: The Friday Night Massacre of Judge Advocates General
By and
Another Red State Shows No Appetite for Capital Punishment
By
Anthony Ghiotto
Tony Ghiotto is a Teaching Professor of Law at University of Illinois College of Law, as well as a trial advocacy expert and former Air Force judge advocate. He is the director of the Kimball R. and Karen Gatsis Anderson Center for Advocacy and Professionalism, where he trains future lawyers in trial advocacy, appellate work, negotiations, and professional ethics. A dedicated educator, he also coaches award-winning trial and moot court teams.

Before joining academia, Professor Ghiotto spent nearly 12 years as a judge advocate in the U.S. Air Force, handling complex felony prosecutions, advising military leadership, and serving in Afghanistan for detainee proceedings. He continues to serve as a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserves.

His scholarship explores criminal procedure and national security law, with publications in the *Harvard National Security Journal* and other law reviews. A Chicago-area native, he earned his J.D. from Emory University School of Law.

Columns by Anthony Ghiotto
Permalink to Let’s Kill All the Lawyers: The Friday Night Massacre of Judge Advocates GeneralLet’s Kill All the Lawyers: The Friday Night Massacre of Judge Advocates General
and

Illinois Law professors Lesley M. Wexler and Anthony Ghiotto discuss the unprecedented removal of top military legal advisors (TJAGs) by the Trump administration and its potential consequences for military legal independence, the rule of law, and democratic governance. Professors Wexler and Ghiotto argue that these firings undermine the TJAGs’ role as independent legal advisors, threaten adherence to military justice and international law, and could either facilitate unlawful actions or create a chilling effect on military lawyers, potentially threatening democracy and national defense.