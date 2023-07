Frederick E. Hoxie is Professor Emeritus of History, Law and American Indian Studies at the University of Illinois Urbana/Champaign. He was formerly Vice President for Research and Education at the Newberry Library.

A founding trustee of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian, Hoxie has written or edited more than a dozen books, including This Indian Country: American Indian Political Activists and the Place They Made (2012) and (as editor) The Oxford Handbook of American Indian History (2016, 2021). He was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2013.