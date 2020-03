Jeffrey B. Morris is a Professor of Law at Touro College, Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center. He is a legal scholar and political scientist who has written, and continues to write, the history of some of America’s most important courts, often at the request of the judges of those courts. Among Professor Morris’s books are histories of The U.S. Court of Appeals for The Second Circuit, The U.S. Court of Appeals and U.S. District Court for the for The District of Columbia, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. He holds a B.A. from Princeton University, a J.D. from Columbia University School of Law, and a Ph.D. from Columbia University, has been a Judicial Fellow and served for five years on the staff of Chief Justice Warren Burger.