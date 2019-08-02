The Problem of Evil and Free Will

Illinois Law Professor Jennifer Pahre has taught courses in areas of insurance law, constitutional law, expert witness work, remedies, and evidence. She was awarded her bachelor’s degree from Stanford University with dual majors in international relations and German studies and was inducted into the Pi Sigma Alpha International Relations Honors Society. She earned her JD degree from Loyola Law School of Los Angeles, where she was the chief note and comment editor of the Loyola International and Comparative Law Review.



Professor Pahre served on the Insurance Coverage Litigation Committee of the American Bar Association and has been a presenter at the Committee’s annual meeting. She has been a regular speaker at the Illinois State Bar Association’s continuing legal education seminars, and she has served as the president of the East Central Illinois Women Attorneys Association. Professor Pahre has published a collection of articles on topics ranging from the attorney-client privilege to developments in biotechnology medicine. She has participated in panel discussions and in live broadcasts on public television, and is a regular contributor on public radio.