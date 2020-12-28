Trending
NYC’s Mandatory Collective Bargaining Agreements in Fast-Food Shops?
NYC’s Mandatory Collective Bargaining Agreements in Fast-Food Shops?
By and
The Stakes on January 6
The Stakes on January 6
By
American Law’s Worst Moment—2020
American Law’s Worst Moment—2020
By
Steven D. Schwinn
Steven D. Schwinn

Steven D. Schwinn teaches constitutional law at the University of Illinois Chicago Law School. He edits the American Constitution Society Supreme Court Review and the Constitutional Law Prof Blog. He focuses on the separation of powers, and he's finalizing a book on the separation of powers in the Trump administration.

Columns by Steven D. Schwinn
Permalink to Trump’s Manipulation of the CourtsTrump’s Manipulation of the Courts
Trump’s Manipulation of the Courts

Steven D. Schwinn, a professor of law at the University of Illinois Chicago John Marshall Law School, explains how the Supreme Court’s recent decision allowing the Trump administration to proceed with efforts to exclude undocumented aliens from the census is consistent with the administration’s manipulation of the courts to achieve illegal policy. Professor Schwinn describes why that the Court’s ruling in the census case is an appropriate bookend to the travel ban ruling he received early in his presidency.