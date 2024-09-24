Trending
JD Vance Delivered a Rhetorical Master Class in Refusing to Admit to the New York Times That Trump Lost the 2020 Election. That May be Good for Him, But It’s Bad for American Democracy
Why Is an Election Law Challenge (Brought by Republicans Against Governor Whitmer Concerning Voter Registration Centers) That Is Grounded in Michigan State Law Proceeding in Federal Court—and What Are the Lawyers Doing There?
Israel’s Pager and Walkie-Talkie Strikes Part II: Applicable Law After the Washington Post Report
Jan Vetter is a retired professor at the University of California at Berkeley School of Law.

Permalink to Why the Supreme Court’s Decision in Garland v. Cargill Regarding Rifle Bump Stocks Is Off TargetWhy the Supreme Court’s Decision in Garland v. Cargill Regarding Rifle Bump Stocks Is Off Target
Why the Supreme Court’s Decision in Garland v. Cargill Regarding Rifle Bump Stocks Is Off Target

Retired UC Berkeley Law professor Jan Vetter discusses the Supreme Court’s decision in Garland v. Cargill, which invalidated a regulation classifying bump stocks as machine guns, and examines the Court’s approach to statutory interpretation. Professor Vetter argues that the Court’s majority, led by Justice Clarence Thomas, took an overly narrow and literal interpretation of the statute, neglecting to consider legislative intent and the broader purpose of the law, and he suggests that judges should act more as partners with the legislature in interpreting statutes to achieve their intended policy goals.