Jessica Weisel is an experienced litigator and member of the California Appellate Law Group handling civil appeals, writs, and substantive trial court motions for businesses and individuals. She has litigated in nearly every federal circuit Court of Appeals and has extensive experience in the California Supreme Court and California Court of Appeal.



Jessica graduated from Yale Law School, where she was a senior editor of the Yale Law Journal. She received her undergraduate degree, with honors, from Grinnell College in Iowa.