Rex Heinke is a highly accomplished appellate practitioner with the California Appellate Law Group. He has argued more than 150 appeals in federal and state courts across the country. Between 2001 and 2020, Rex was co-head of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld’s Supreme Court and Appellate practice.



Rex has extensive experience before the California Supreme Court, the California Court of Appeal, and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, as well as other federal and state appellate courts. He is leader in First Amendment, intellectual property, entertainment, media, and Internet-related appellate litigation, and is the author of BNA’s treatise on Media Law.



Rex received his law degree from Columbia Law School and his undergraduate degree from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, where he was the student body president and an anti-apartheid activist. He clerked after law school for the Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.