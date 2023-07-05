Huzzah for the Court in Moore v. Harper

In one of the several notable decisions at the end of its 2022-23 Term, the Supreme Court last week in Moore v. Harper forcefully repudiated the essence of the so-called “Independent State Legislature”(ISL) theory—the notion that because the Elections Clause of Article I of the U.S. Constitution empowers (and imposes duties on) “legislatures” of the states, ordinary elected legislative representative bodies that routinely transact legislative business in state capitols throughout the country are free (or “independent”) to enact regulations of congressional elections without regard to any constraints imposed by their home state constitutions. (This theory, according to its proponents, would also, because Article II’s Electors Clause also mentions state “legislatures,” enable ordinary elected state legislatures to regulate presidential elections free from state constitutional constraints.) The Court, in a 6-2 decision (with Justice Samuel Alito taking no position on the merits) rejected this bizarre theory in no uncertain terms. Going forward, then, it ought to be clear that the Court has no tolerance for the ISLers’ claim that the “Elections Clause insulate[s] state legislatures from review by state courts for compliance with state law.”

Even as the Moore Court showed the lie to ISL, the majority did make clear, as no careful analyst would ever have denied, that state court rulings relating to federal elections, even state-court rulings rendered under state constitutions, technically raise federal questions that are subject to federal court review to ensure compliance with federal constitutional provisions. For this reason, the Court said that state courts “do not have free rein” in this realm, and suggested state courts would be subject to federal judicial oversight if they exceeded “ordinary judicial review.” This reservation of federal judicial power in Moore has caused some commentators to worry about the extent of federal court intermeddling going forward. While federal lawsuits will inevitably be filed, as I explain below and likely in more detail in later columns, I do not expect the reservation of federal judicial power to create too many real-world problems. But before we look down the road into where the Justices might/can go after Moore, let us first dwell on how much Moore itself reflects important (and for some cynical critics, unexpected) movement by many of the key members of the Court to get to where we are today.

Perhaps no member of the Court personifies the evolving and now perfectly clear high-Court rejection of ISL more than Chief Justice John Roberts. After all, he wrote an impassioned dissent in the Arizona Legislature v. Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission (AIRC) case in 2015 in which an ISL claim was rejected, arguing that there is a difference between a state’s (permissible) decision to supplement the work of the ordinary legislature in federal-election regulation and the state’s (impermissible) decision to supplant the work of the ordinary legislature altogether via the creation of an independent redistricting commission. By the time of Rucho v. Common Cause, three years later, he appeared to have abandoned this implausible distinction, and wrote an opinion for the Court that effectively blessed voter-created independent districting commissions, even as he declined to cite or rely on the result or analysis in AIRC. But last week, his opinion for the Court in Moore affirmatively and fully embraced AIRC’s result and reasoning. He acknowledged that, as a logical matter, AIRC followed from the result and rationale in the Smiley v. Holm case nearly a century earlier (involving the use of a governor’s veto in congressional districting legislation), and made clear that this reasoning “commands our continued respect today.” His recapitulation of the basic principle that AIRC lays down was clear and broad: “[A]lthough the Elections Clause expressly refers to the state ‘Legislature,’ it does not preclude a State from vesting congressional redistricting authority in a body other than the elected group of officials who ordinarily exercise lawmaking power.” In other words, “Legislature” in this context means not a specific entity (the ordinary elected legislature) but whatever lawmaking system a state has chosen to use to make rules for federal elections. Under AIRC, he observed, states, “‘retain autonomy to establish their own governmental processes.’” And “whatever . . . entity [a state empowers to regulate congressional elections] remain[s] subject to constraints set forth in the state constitution.”

Not only did Chief Justice Roberts in Moore come fully around on AIRC and its rejection of the nub of ISL, in the process he unmistakably, if gently, moved away from what his predecessor Chief Justice William Rehnquist (for whom Roberts himself clerked) had written in a concurring opinion in Bush v. Gore. Chief Justice Roberts pointedly declined to adopt the Rehnquist standard for federal court review of state courts in this realm and, more fundamentally, Roberts rejected the premise of Rehnquist’s approach, which was that the Elections Clause is one of “a few exceptional cases in which the Constitution imposes a duty or confers a power on [and insulates from judicial review under the state Constitution] a particular” entity within a state’s government. In other words, Rehnquist had read “legislature” to mean a particular entity, not a lawmaking system, something that Smiley, AIRC and now John Roberts reject. Hooray for John Roberts.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh in Moore joined the majority opinion in full (even as he also wrote a concurring opinion), thus walking away from some pro-ISL things he had said in the context of the shadow docket in the runup to the 2020 election. Like Chief Justice Rehnquist, Kavanaugh seemed, albeit provisionally, to read legislature to mean a particular entity (the ordinary elected legislature) whose “clearly expressed intent . . . must prevail, [such that] . . . a state court cannot depart from the election code,” notwithstanding what that state’s constitution may provide. Moore, joined in full by Justice Kavanaugh, makes clear the ordinary legislature’s intent, no matter how clearly expressed, cannot override the state constitution. Hooray for Brett Kavanaugh.

Justice Barrett joined in full too, even though she (like Chief Justice Roberts and Justice Kavanaugh) had played a litigation role in Bush v. Gore on the Republican Party side. Hooray for her!

Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan—esp. Justice Jackson—were all excellent at oral argument in the case and joined the majority opinion in full (and may have done even more behind the scenes). Hooray for them!

Justice Alito declined to opine on the merits, and thus declined to double down on troubling pro-ISL things he had previously said on the shadow docket. Good for him!

Justices Thomas and Gorsuch did not embrace the majority’s views (which align tightly with the views Akhil Amar and I have advanced in many pieces of scholarship and in an amicus brief joined by Steven Calabresi). Both Justices Thomas and Gorsuch had said strongly pro-ISL things long before the flood of recent scholarship and the filing of amicus briefs. Candidly, if one begins by seeing the duck, it is often hard to see the rabbit (and vice versa). (If you don’t know what that refers to, look it up.) But even these two Justices were forced to address (and ultimately chose to embrace) Smiley, (its predecessor Davis v. Hildebrandt) and AIRC. Given that Justice Thomas dissented in AIRC and now seems to embrace (or at least accept) it, this seems to be genuine progress. The Thomas/Gorsuch dissent was also careful in its tone and its bottom line. The dissent nowhere clearly stated that, on the merits, these two Justices would have reversed the North Carolina Supreme Court’s exercise of judicial review under the state constitution. And while these two Justices did not find the majority’s “merits reasoning persuasive,” they found the majority’s views on the merits to be of “far less consequence” than the majority’s views on the mootness of the case (a far cry from the importance of the ISL theory they had discussed in earlier shadow-docket writings). And, importantly, on the merits (consistent with its embrace/acceptance of AIRC), the dissent seemed to concede that the ordinary elected legislature can be divested of federal-election regulation power so long as the state constitution vests lawmaking power in another body as well, which, again, in essence repudiates ISL’s core claim that “legislature” means ordinary elected legislature and can mean nothing else.

So much for how we got here. Where do things go from here? As noted earlier, the Moore Court said that while “ordinary” judicial review by state courts poses no federal constitutional problems, state courts do not enjoy “free rein.” What are we to make of this reservation of federal judicial power to oversee state courts in this realm? A complete answer to this question may require additional essays, but a number of points are important to make right now: