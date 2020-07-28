Trending
Reflections on the Pending Supreme Court Challenge to the Affordable Care Act in California v. Texas: Part One in a Series
Reflections on the Pending Supreme Court Challenge to the Affordable Care Act in California v. Texas
By , and
No, Republicans Cannot Throw the Presidential Election into the House so that Trump Wins
No, Republicans Cannot Throw the Presidential Election into the House so that Trump Wins
By , and
Is Anyone Surprised That Our Norm-Busting President Ignored the Debate Rules?
Is Anyone Surprised That Our Norm-Busting President Ignored the Debate Rules?
By
Frederick Baron
Frederick Baron

Frederick Baron has served as Associate Deputy Attorney General and Director of the Executive Office for National Security at the Department of Justice under Attorney General Janet Reno; Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia; Special Assistant to Attorney General Griffin Bell; counsel to the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence; and member of Stanford Law School Board of Visitors. He is in private practice with a national law firm in Palo Alto.

Columns by Frederick Baron
Permalink to Dear House Judiciary Committee: In Questioning William Barr, Employ the Ethics Complaint That 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed WednesdayDear House Judiciary Committee: In Questioning William Barr, Employ the Ethics Complaint That 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed Wednesday
Dear House Judiciary Committee: In Questioning William Barr, Employ the Ethics Complaint That 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed Wednesday
, and

Frederick Baron, former associate deputy attorney general and director of the Executive Office for National Security in the Department of Justice, Dennis Aftergut, a former federal prosecutor, and Austin Sarat, Associate Provost and Associate Dean of the Faculty and William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Jurisprudence & Political Science at Amherst College, call upon the House Judiciary Committee to carefully read the ethics complaint by 27 distinguished DC lawyers against William Barr before questioning him today, July 28, 2020.