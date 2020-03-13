Trending
International Criminal Court Lacks Authority to Proceed Against Israel
Rethinking Generational Justice in Light of the Coronavirus Catastrophe
Can A City Refuse Land-Use Permits Because it Doesn’t Like the Federal Policies the Property Will be Used to Implement?
George Bogden
Dr. George Bogden is a JD candidate and Dean’s Award Scholar at New York University's School of Law. Previously, he served as the first Associate Director of the Center for the Future of Liberal Society at the Hudson Institute. Dr. Bogden’s commentary has appeared in the German Marshall Fund’s Paper Series, The American Interest, Presidential Studies Quarterly, and the Marine Corps University Press. He received M.Phil. and D.Phil. degrees in international relations from the University of Oxford, where he was awarded a Clarendon Scholarship. During the last year of his doctoral studies, he served as a Fulbright Public Policy Fellow in Kosovo. Before beginning his graduate studies, he received his B.A. in political science from Yale, serving as the university’s Fox International Fellow in Istanbul the following year.

NYU law professor Samuel Estreicher and JD candidate George Bogden, PhD, comment on a recent filing by the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) asking the court to exercise jurisdiction and grant permission to pursue an investigation of alleged war crimes in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. Estreicher and Bogden argue that because Israel is not a state party to the action and Palestine is not a state recognized by international law, the ICC lacks territorial jurisdiction under the Rome Statute.