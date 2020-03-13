International Criminal Court Lacks Authority to Proceed Against Israel

Dr. George Bogden is a JD candidate and Dean’s Award Scholar at New York University's School of Law. Previously, he served as the first Associate Director of the Center for the Future of Liberal Society at the Hudson Institute. Dr. Bogden’s commentary has appeared in the German Marshall Fund’s Paper Series, The American Interest, Presidential Studies Quarterly, and the Marine Corps University Press. He received M.Phil. and D.Phil. degrees in international relations from the University of Oxford, where he was awarded a Clarendon Scholarship. During the last year of his doctoral studies, he served as a Fulbright Public Policy Fellow in Kosovo. Before beginning his graduate studies, he received his B.A. in political science from Yale, serving as the university’s Fox International Fellow in Istanbul the following year.