A Constitutional Commitment to Access to Literacy: Bridging the Chasm Between Negative and Positive Rights

Elisabeth Campbell is a second year law student at New York University School of Law where she is a member of the People's Parity Project and the Law Students for Economic Justice. Last summer Elisabeth interned with Make the Road New York as part of their workplace justice team. This summer she will intern with the New York State Office of the Attorney General's Civil Rights Bureau. Prior to attending NYU Law Elisabeth earned her Bachelor's degree from Vassar College, her Master's degree from Columbia University, and worked as a high school math teacher for a decade. After law school she hopes to work at the intersection of employment and civil rights law.