Police Use of Lethal Force in Rio de Janeiro: Challenges and Perspectives
By
By
By
Ana Beatriz Mayr
Ana Beatriz Mayr

Ana Beatriz Mayr holds a Law degree from Federal University of Santa Catarina. She is a legal assistant at the Public Ministry Office of the State of Santa Catarina and she is a Criminal and Criminal Procedure Law Specialist.

and

Igor De Lazari, a Brazilian legal scholar, Antonio Sepulveda, Professor of Law at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) and at the Fluminense Federal University, and Ana Beatriz a legal assistant at the Public Ministry Office of the State of Santa Catarina and Criminal Procedure Law Specialist, comment on the police use of lethal force in Rio de Janeiro. The authors suggest several institutional and social policy changes that would begin to address the disproportionate use of lethal force in Rio and restore public faith in its public security policy