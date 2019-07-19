Trending
The Problem of Evil and Free Will
Evaluating the Lawsuit Attacking Mississippi's Distinctive Method of Picking Governors: Part Three in a Series
If There Are No "Obama Judges" or "Trump Judges," Does the Constitution Permit Delaware to Require Partisan Balance on its Courts? The Supreme Court Will Decide.
Antonio G. Sepulveda

Antonio Sepulveda, PhD, is Professor of Law at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) and at the Fluminense Federal University. Before that, he clerked at the Regional Labor Court of Rio de Janeiro. He is a researcher at the Theoretical and Analytical Studies on Institutional Behavior Lab and a Brazilian Internal Revenue Service officer. He is author of several articles in various law reviews and newspapers. He is also a member of the Journal of Institutional Studies (Revista de Estudos Institucionais), a Brazilian peer-reviewed publication of the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro Law School.

Legislating LGBTQ Rights From the Courts in the United States and Brazil
, and

Brazilian legal scholar Igor de Lazari, Brazilian law professor Antonio G. Sepulveda, and attorney David S. Kemp compare the evolving recognition of the rights of LGBTQ individuals in Brazil and the United States. De Lazari, Sepulveda, and Kemp describe specifically the role of courts in recognizing these rights and establishing protections in the absence of clear legislation.

Whose Tax Is This?
, and

Guest columnists Igor De Lazari, Antonio Sepulveda, and Judge Sergio Dias describe how Brazil recently addressed an issue currently before the US Supreme Court-an issue of when (and whether) a state may collect taxes on goods that originate out of state. De Lazari, Sepulveda, and Dias suggest that perhaps the issue is better resolved, as it was in Brazil, through the legislative process rather than by court decision, so as to ease what is likely to be an abrupt transition.

The Changing Scope of the Freedom of Expression in the United States and Brazil
, and

Guest columnists Igor De Lazari and Antonio Sepulveda, and Justia editor David S. Kemp compare and contrast the evolving recognition of the rights of LGB individuals in the United States and Brazil. The authors point to several parallel decisions by the high court of each nation, but they also point to ways in which the jurisprudence of the two countries might diverge—specifically when religious beliefs appear to conflict with the recognition of the rights of gays and lesbians.

Cash or Card
, and

Guest columnists Antonio G. Sepulveda, Henrique Rangel, and Igor De Lazari comment on a recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that a New York law prohibiting merchants from imposing a surcharge for payment by credit card constitutes a regulation of speech, and they compare the Court’s treatment of the law as regulating speech with Brazil’s historic treatment of similar laws in that country as protecting consumers.

Funding the Judiciary: A Comparative Analysis of the United States and Brazil
, and

Guest columnists Igor De Lazari, Antonio G. Sepulveda, and Carlos Bolonha critique recent significant budget cuts to Brazil’s federal judiciary. The authors explain the importance of ensuring the judiciary has sufficient funds and draw upon both U.S. and Brazilian precedence to argue that allocating funds for the proper function of the judicial branch is a legislative prerogative.

Balancing Teachers’ Liberty Against Students’ Right to Unbiased Education
, and

Antonio G. Sepulveda, Carlos Bolonha, and Igor De Lazari comment on a law recently passed by the house of representatives of the Brazilian state of Alagoas—over the governor’s veto—that places certain restrictions on teachers’ autonomy in the classroom. Sepulveda, Bolonha, and De Lazari discuss the purpose of the law and the criticism leveled against it and draw upon United States federal case law as a basis for analysis.

Two Courts, Two Interpretations
, and

Igor De Lazari, Antonio Sepulveda, and Carlos Bolonha discuss a recent decision by the Brazilian Supreme Court affecting presidential impeachment procedures. The authors point out that the United States and Brazil have similar constitutional origins of impeachment proceedings but that the two countries diverge in interpreting and applying those provisions.

Deciding Strategically: Lessons From a Brazilian Supreme Court Decision
, and

Guest columnists Igor De Lazari, Antonio Sepulveda, and Henrique Rangel comment on a recent ruling by the Brazilian Supreme Court that criminal sentences may be enforced after a challengeable appellate court decision—a ruling the authors argue departs from the clear meaning of article 5, section LVII of the Brazilian Constitution. De Lazari, Sepulveda, and Rangel suggest that the ruling was based on strategic motivations by the justices, rather than purely on interpretations of the law.