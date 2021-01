Colleen Murphy is a professor at the College of Law and in the Departments of Philosophy and Political Science at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She is also director of the Women and Gender in Global Perspectives Program in Illinois International.



Professor Murphy is the author of The Conceptual Foundations of Transitional Justice (Cambridge University Press 2017) and A Moral Theory of Political Reconciliation (Cambridge University Press 2010). She is also co-editor of Engineering Ethics for a Globalized World (Springer 2015), Risk Analysis of Natural Hazards: Interdisciplinary Challenges and Integrated Solutions (Springer 2015), and Climate Change and Its Impacts: Risks and Inequalities (Springer, under contract). Professor Murphy is an associate editor of the Journal of Moral Philosophy; on the editorial boards of the journal Sustainable and Resilient Infrastructure and the Springer series The International Library of Ethics, Law and Technology (ELTE); and a member of the American Philosophical Association Committee on Philosophy and Law.



Prior to joining the Illinois faculty, Professor Murphy was an associate professor of philosophy at Texas A&M University. During 2010-2011, she was a Laurence S. Rockefeller Visiting Faculty Fellow at the University Center for Human Values at Princeton University. Professor Murphy holds a M.A. and Ph.D. in philosophy from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a bachelor of arts from the University of Notre Dame.