The Democratization of AI: A Pivotal Moment for Innovation and Regulation

Michele Benedetto Neitz joined the University of San Francisco School of Law in January 2022. She is the Founder and Academic Director of the Center for Law, Tech, and Social Good, formerly known as the Blockchain Law for Social Good Center, which was the first of its kind in the United States. She teaches Blockchain Technology and the Law, Business Associations, Legal Ethics, and other classes. Prior to joining USF Law, Professor Neitz was voted “Most Outstanding Professor” by the graduating class of Golden Gate University School of Law six times, most recently in 2022.



Professor Neitz was appointed to advise the California legislature as a member of the California Blockchain Working Group in 2019. She is a current member of the United Nations Development Programme’s Discussion Group on AI and Development in Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as the New York State Department of Financial Services’ Virtual Currency Advisory Board. She publishes and lectures regularly on the ethical, regulatory, and social impact issues in emerging technology.



Professor Neitz graduated as a Root-Tilden-Scholar from New York University School of Law. Before joining academia, she clerked in the Southern District of California. She also worked as an Equal Justice Works fellow at the Legal Aid Society of San Diego and was an associate at Morrison & Foerster.