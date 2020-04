Julie has worked as Schiff Hardin’s in-house legal writing coach for almost twelve years. In that role, she works one-on-one with the firm’s summer associates, associates, and partners to improve their legal writing skills. She also hosts workshops addressing common legal writing challenges, including writing persuasively, writing for business development, and revising and editing your own work. Julie also participates in Schiff’s recruiting efforts by hosting writing workshops for 1Ls at law schools around the country and through diversity programs.



Julie graduated from Harvard College in 1986 and the University of Chicago Law School in 1989. After graduation, she worked as an associate in the litigation and legislation practice areas at Arnold & Porter in Washington, D.C. and as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Civil Division of the U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston. Julie taught legal writing full-time at Chicago-Kent College of Law for several years and continues to teach there periodically.