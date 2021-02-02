Corporate Transitional Justice

Nicola Faith Sharpe is a Professor of Law at the University of Illinois College of Law. Professor Sharpe teaches business law courses, including Business Associations, Antitrust, and Compliance, Ethics, and Professional Responsibility. Her research adopts an interdisciplinary approach that incorporates organizational behavior theory to critique and improve corporate law.



Prior to joining the University of Illinois, Professor Sharpe served as a visiting assistant professor at Northwestern University School of Law. Professor Sharpe earned her law degree from Yale Law School, her MBA from Yale School of Management, and her BA from Cornell University. Before entering law teaching, she was an associate with the antitrust group of Shearman & Sterling LLP, where she counseled corporate clients on a wide variety of antitrust matters.