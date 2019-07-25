The Problem of Evil and Free Will

Samuel R. Miller is an adjunct professor at UC Hastngs and Senior Counsel in the San Francisco office of Sidley Austin LLP. Mr. Miller focuses his litigation practice in areas of antitrust, intellectual property, and complex civil litigation. In 1994, he was recruited by the Antitrust Division to serve as lead counsel in the first Section 2 monopolization case brought by the Department of Justice against Microsoft Corporation. He has represented major national and international companies in price-fixing government investigations and private class actions in both Federal and State courts. He has also represented a number of companies in matters relating to the conduct of a dominant firm. He was involved in the creation of a standard-setting organization involving major semiconductor and consumer electronics companies. He was invited to testify before the Federal Trade Commission in hearings related to the antitrust issues involving standard-setting. He has been recognized in Chambers USA, the Legal 500, Northern California Super Lawyers, the Best Lawyers in America, Who’s Who Legal and Global Competition Review 100 for his antitrust work. He has published numerous articles relating to antitrust and other issues.