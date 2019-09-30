Trending
The Problem of Evil and Free Will
Evaluating the Lawsuit Attacking Mississippi’s Distinctive Method of Picking Governors
If There Are No “Obama Judges” or “Trump Judges,” Does the Constitution Permit Delaware to Require Partisan Balance on its Courts?
Is Actual Control Required for an Employer-Employee Relationship? The Case Law Suggests Otherwise
and

NYU law professor Samuel Estreicher and 3L Sara Spaur argue that the premise of a recent National Labor Relations Board proposed rulemaking—that an employer must exercise direct and immediate control over employees to be a joint employer under the National Labor Relations Act—is not supported by the common law, as is required. Estreicher and Spaur explain that the Restatements of Agency and four key cases support the opposite conclusion, that the test for employer status is not actual control, but simply the right to control employees.