Trending
SEC Expands Employer Cutbacks in Compensation for Erroneous Compensation Awards
SEC Expands Employer Cutbacks in Compensation for Erroneous Compensation Awards
By and
Arizona and Abortion: The Calendar Is Lying When It Reads the Present Times
Arizona and Abortion: The Calendar Is Lying When It Reads the Present Times
By and
The Cruelty of Punishment Without Purpose
The Cruelty of Punishment Without Purpose
By
Samuel Ball
Samuel Ball

Samuel Ball is a second-year J.D. candidate at New York University School of Law.

Columns by Samuel Ball
Permalink to SEC Expands Employer Cutbacks in Compensation for Erroneous Compensation AwardsSEC Expands Employer Cutbacks in Compensation for Erroneous Compensation Awards
SEC Expands Employer Cutbacks in Compensation for Erroneous Compensation Awards
and

NYU Law professor Samuel Estreicher and 2L Samuel Ball discuss the SEC’s new Rule 10D-1, which requires securities exchanges to mandate that listed companies adopt policies to recover erroneously awarded executive compensation in the event of an accounting restatement. Professor Estreicher and Mr. Ball explain how the new rule expands the scope of clawbacks compared to previous regulations and shifts the responsibility for implementing them from the SEC to the companies themselves, with the goal of improving compliance and avoiding potential legal challenges.