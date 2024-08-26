Trending
Why Elon Musk’s (and X’s) Lawsuit Against Companies Who Have Stopped Advertising on the X Platform Is Legally Weak
What Is Happening to the Death Penalty in the Heartland Offers Lessons for All of America
Deciding When to Hold Trump’s Sentencing Hearing Is Not Just a Legal Question
Ashutosh Bhagwat

Ashutosh Bhagwat is a Distinguished Professor of Law and the Boochever and Bird Endowed Chair at the University of California, Davis School of Law. He is the author of The Myth of Rights and Our Democratic First Amendment.

and

UC Davis Law professors Vikram David Amar and Ashutosh Bhagwat analyze the antitrust lawsuit filed by X Corp. (formerly Twitter) against the World Federation of Advertisers and other corporations, examining potential legal barriers to the suit under antitrust law and the First Amendment. Professors Amar and Bhagwat argue that X’s lawsuit faces significant challenges, primarily because the alleged boycott likely falls under First Amendment protection similar to that granted in NAACP v. Claiborne Hardware, and because forcing advertisers to advertise on X would constitute compelled speech, which is generally prohibited under recent Supreme Court precedents.