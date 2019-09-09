Trending
The Problem of Evil and Free Will
The Problem of Evil and Free Will
By
Evaluating the Lawsuit Attacking Mississippi’s Distinctive Method of Picking Governors: Part Three in a Series
Evaluating the Lawsuit Attacking Mississippi’s Distinctive Method of Picking Governors
By and
If There Are No “Obama Judges” or “Trump Judges,” Does the Constitution Permit Delaware to Require Partisan Balance on its Courts? The Supreme Court Will Decide.
If There Are No “Obama Judges” or “Trump Judges,” Does the Constitution Permit Delaware to Require Partisan Balance on its Courts?
By
Charles E. Binkley
Charles E. Binkley

Charles E. Binkley, MD, FACS, is a clinical bioethicist and health care quality consultant. Previously, he served as co-chair of the Ethics Committee at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in San Francisco, where he was also an attending Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgeon and president of the Professional Staff. Dr. Binkley completed medical school at Georgetown University and trained in surgery at the University of Michigan.

Columns by Charles E. Binkley
Permalink to Can the FDA Regulate Vaping as an Ethical Alternative to Tobacco Cigarettes?Can the FDA Regulate Vaping as an Ethical Alternative to Tobacco Cigarettes?
Can the FDA Regulate Vaping as an Ethical Alternative to Tobacco Cigarettes?
and

Clinical bioethicist Charles E. Binkley and attorney David S. Kemp consider whether—and how—the Food and Drug Administration might reasonably regulate vaping devices, also known as electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS), so that they can serve as an ethical alternative to combustible tobacco products. Specifically, Binkley and Kemp and call for further longitudinal data on the risks and benefits of ENDS and propose certain contingencies that must be in place before ENDS can serve as a viable replacement for conventional combustible tobacco products.

Permalink to An Ethical Analysis of the American Health Care ActAn Ethical Analysis of the American Health Care Act
An Ethical Analysis of the American Health Care Act
and

Charles E. Binkley, MD, FACS, co-chair of the Ethics Committee at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in San Francisco, and attorney David Kemp conduct an ethical analysis of the American Health Care Act (AHCA), the proposed replacement for the Affordable Care Act, using the principles of impartiality and justice. Within this framework, Binkley and Kemp identify three values around which health care coverage should be prioritized, and they conclude that the AHCA fails to meet the ethical standards for government-supported health care.