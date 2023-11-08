Trending
Louisiana Judge Uses a Fog of Legalisms to Prevent Consideration of Clemency for Death Row Inmates
A Message from Bellwether Pennsylvania Elections: Issues Other Than Abortion Are Winners, Too!
Thirty-Five Years of the “Citizens’ Constitution” of Brazil: A Review
By , and
Carlos Bolonha

Carlos Bolonha is the Vice Dean and Professor of Law at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro Law School. He is School's Research Coordinator and a Brazilian National Council of Technological and Scientific Development (CNPq) Research Fellow. He is also coordinator of the Theoretical and Analytical Studies on Institutional Behavior Lab, author of several articles in various law reviews and newspapers and founder of the Journal of Institutional Studies (Revista Estudos Institucionais).

, and

Carlos Bolonha, professor of law at Federal University of Rio de Janeiro; Igor De Lazari, a PhD student at Federal University of Rio de Janeiro and state judge; and Antonio Sepulveda, professor of law at Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) and at the Fluminense Federal University; highlight the Brazilian Constitution’s adaptability and resilience over 35 years, having undergone 131 amendments to address contemporary democratic challenges and maintain stability despite political and economic turmoil. Despite these successes, there remains a significant gap between the constitutional promises and their actual fulfillment among Brazilians, with issues like widespread disinformation, inconsistent legal applications, and a lack of popular constitutional engagement still prevalent.

, and

Guest columnists Igor De Lazari, Antonio G. Sepulveda, and Carlos Bolonha critique recent significant budget cuts to Brazil’s federal judiciary. The authors explain the importance of ensuring the judiciary has sufficient funds and draw upon both U.S. and Brazilian precedence to argue that allocating funds for the proper function of the judicial branch is a legislative prerogative.

, and

Antonio G. Sepulveda, Carlos Bolonha, and Igor De Lazari comment on a law recently passed by the house of representatives of the Brazilian state of Alagoas—over the governor’s veto—that places certain restrictions on teachers’ autonomy in the classroom. Sepulveda, Bolonha, and De Lazari discuss the purpose of the law and the criticism leveled against it and draw upon United States federal case law as a basis for analysis.

, and

Igor De Lazari, Antonio Sepulveda, and Carlos Bolonha discuss a recent decision by the Brazilian Supreme Court affecting presidential impeachment procedures. The authors point out that the United States and Brazil have similar constitutional origins of impeachment proceedings but that the two countries diverge in interpreting and applying those provisions.