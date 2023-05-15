What’s So Special About the Fox/Dominion Settlement? Less Than You’d Think

Jessica Bregant is an Assistant Professor of Law at the University of Houston Law Center and Associated Faculty in the Department of Psychology. She was most recently the Jerome Hall Postdoctoral Fellow at Indiana University Maurer School of Law and previously served as the Law, Behavior, and Social Science Fellow at the University of Illinois College of Law. She also clerked for the Hon. Rita B. Garman of the Illinois Supreme Court.



Professor Bregant earned her J.D. at the University of Illinois College of Law in 2009 and her Ph.D. from the University of Chicago in 2018. Her scholarship explores the myriad ways in which lay people experience law, drawing on experimental methods from psychology and economics. Among other topics, she has written about the expressive functions of punishment, children's beliefs and expectations about rule-breaking, lay perceptions of settlement, and the intuitive origins of private ownership. She currently teaches in the areas of Property Law, Criminal Procedure, and Alternative Dispute Resolution; previous courses have also included Negotiations, Psychology for Law Practice, and Valuation & Compensation.