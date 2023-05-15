Trending
What’s So Special About the Fox/Dominion Settlement?
Fallback Bonds: A Debt Ceiling Workaround that Actually Works
CNN Turns Propaganda Organ. We Don’t Have to Put Up With It.
Jessica Bregant
Jessica Bregant is an Assistant Professor of Law at the University of Houston Law Center and Associated Faculty in the Department of Psychology. She was most recently the Jerome Hall Postdoctoral Fellow at Indiana University Maurer School of Law and previously served as the Law, Behavior, and Social Science Fellow at the University of Illinois College of Law. She also clerked for the Hon. Rita B. Garman of the Illinois Supreme Court.

Professor Bregant earned her J.D. at the University of Illinois College of Law in 2009 and her Ph.D. from the University of Chicago in 2018. Her scholarship explores the myriad ways in which lay people experience law, drawing on experimental methods from psychology and economics. Among other topics, she has written about the expressive functions of punishment, children's beliefs and expectations about rule-breaking, lay perceptions of settlement, and the intuitive origins of private ownership. She currently teaches in the areas of Property Law, Criminal Procedure, and Alternative Dispute Resolution; previous courses have also included Negotiations, Psychology for Law Practice, and Valuation & Compensation.

What’s So Special About the Fox/Dominion Settlement? Less Than You’d Think
, and

Illinois Law professor Jennifer K. Robbennolt, University of Houston Law professor Jessica Bregant, and Illinois Law professor Verity Winship describe the findings of their study of people’s perceptions of legal settlements generally, and what that means about the Fox/Dominion settlement. The authors point out that the lawsuit ended exactly as most lawsuits do—in settlement—and argue that for all the case’s weighty implications, the public reactions to the settlement are exactly what we would expect.