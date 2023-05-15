What’s So Special About the Fox/Dominion Settlement? Less Than You’d Think

Verity Winship is a Professor of Law at the University of Illinois College of Law. Her academic interests are in the area of business law and complex litigation. Her research focuses on corporate litigation, securities enforcement, and disputes that cross legal systems.



Professor Winship is an honors graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School, where she served as an executive editor of the Harvard Law Review. After graduating, she clerked for Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and then for Judge Marjorie O. Rendell, United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. She also practiced law with WilmerHale in New York City in the area of securities enforcement and litigation.