What’s So Special About the Fox/Dominion Settlement? Less Than You’d Think

What's So Special About the Fox/Dominion Settlement?
By
By
By
Verity Winship is a Professor of Law at the University of Illinois College of Law. Her academic interests are in the area of business law and complex litigation. Her research focuses on corporate litigation, securities enforcement, and disputes that cross legal systems.

Professor Winship is an honors graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School, where she served as an executive editor of the Harvard Law Review. After graduating, she clerked for Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and then for Judge Marjorie O. Rendell, United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. She also practiced law with WilmerHale in New York City in the area of securities enforcement and litigation.

Illinois Law professor Jennifer K. Robbennolt, University of Houston Law professor Jessica Bregant, and Illinois Law professor Verity Winship describe the findings of their study of people’s perceptions of legal settlements generally, and what that means about the Fox/Dominion settlement. The authors point out that the lawsuit ended exactly as most lawsuits do—in settlement—and argue that for all the case’s weighty implications, the public reactions to the settlement are exactly what we would expect.