Evan Caminker is the former dean, and currently the Branch Rickey Collegiate Professor of Law, at the University of Michigan Law School. He is a 1986 graduate of Yale Law School and a former clerk to Justice William Brennan, Jr. He was a Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Office of Legal Counsel during the Clinton Administration, and he recently spent several years as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney specializing in appellate work in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Detroit. He is a constitutional law expert, currently focusing among other things on government surveillance issues.