Trending
The Problem of Evil and Free Will
The Problem of Evil and Free Will
By
Evaluating the Lawsuit Attacking Mississippi’s Distinctive Method of Picking Governors: Part Three in a Series
Evaluating the Lawsuit Attacking Mississippi’s Distinctive Method of Picking Governors
By and
If There Are No “Obama Judges” or “Trump Judges,” Does the Constitution Permit Delaware to Require Partisan Balance on its Courts? The Supreme Court Will Decide.
If There Are No “Obama Judges” or “Trump Judges,” Does the Constitution Permit Delaware to Require Partisan Balance on its Courts?
By
John Cannan
John Cannan

John Cannan is a research and instructional services librarian at Drexel University Thomas R. Kline School of Law in Philadelphia. The United States Supreme Court cited Cannan’s article, “A Legislative History of the Affordable Care Act: How Legislative Procedure Shapes Legislative History,” 105 Law Libr. J. 131 (2013) in King v. Burwell, 135 S. Ct. 2480, 2492, 192 L. Ed. 2d 483 (2015).

Columns by John Cannan
Permalink to Big Problems with the Copyright Small Claims CourtBig Problems with the Copyright Small Claims Court
Big Problems with the Copyright Small Claims Court

John Cannan, a research and instructional services librarian at Drexel University Thomas R. Kline School of Law in Philadelphia, critiques a proposal by Congress to enact the Copyright Small-Claims Enforcement Act (CASE), which would create a copyright small claims court through which rights holders would be able to pursue small copyright infringement claims. Cannan argues that CASE would empower copyright trolls and subject nearly every American to hundreds or thousands of dollars worth of legal expenses. Cannan concludes that rather than being a sword for the creative middle class, CASE seems more like a trap for the unwary.

Permalink to Frenemies at Last?: How Legislative History Could Save Justice Kavanaugh’s Opinion in Azar v. AllinaFrenemies at Last?: How Legislative History Could Save Justice Kavanaugh’s Opinion in Azar v. Allina
Frenemies at Last?: How Legislative History Could Save Justice Kavanaugh’s Opinion in Azar v. Allina

John Cannan—a research and instructional services librarian at Drexel University Thomas R. Kline School of Law in Philadelphia—discusses a case that will be argued before the US Supreme Court this week and explains how the legislative history of the law at issue in that case could save the lower court’s decision, which was written by then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Cannan points out the irony that Justice Kavanaugh, who is vocally opposed to using legislative history in interpreting the meaning of statutes, may find the greatest support for his decision in this case in the legislative history.