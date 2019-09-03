The Problem of Evil and Free Will

Dr. Leslie C. Griffin is the William S. Boyd Professor of Law at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Boyd School of Law. Prof. Griffin, who teaches constitutional law and bioethics, is known for her interdisciplinary work in law and religion. She holds a Ph.D. in Religious Studies from Yale University and a J.D. from Stanford Law School. She is author of the Foundation Press casebook, Law and Religion: Cases and Materials; co-author, with Joan H. Krause, of Practicing Bioethics Law; and editor of Law and Religion: Cases in Context. She is also the author of numerous articles and book chapters about law, religion, politics and ethics. Recent articles include Pre- or Post-Mortem?, 18 Nevada Law Journal 221 (2017), and Marriage Rights and Religious Exemptions in the United States, Oxford Handbooks Online (2017).



Prof. Griffin has written numerous briefs defending employees’ civil rights. She is spending the 2018-2019 school year as a Visiting Scholar at the Institute for the Medical Humanities, at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. She is also the Director of Amicus Advocacy for CHILD USA, www.childusa.org



Before moving to UNLV, Griffin was the Larry and Joanne Doherty Chair in Legal Ethics at the University of Houston Law Center, and a professor at Santa Clara University School of Law. Prof. Griffin clerked for the Honorable Mary M. Schroeder of the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and was an assistant counsel in the Department of Justice's Office of Professional Responsibility, which investigates professional misconduct by federal prosecutors. Before law school, she was a professor in the Theology Department at the University of Notre Dame.