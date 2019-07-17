Trending
The Problem of Evil and Free Will
The Problem of Evil and Free Will
By
Evaluating the Lawsuit Attacking Mississippi’s Distinctive Method of Picking Governors: Part Three in a Series
Evaluating the Lawsuit Attacking Mississippi’s Distinctive Method of Picking Governors
By and
If There Are No “Obama Judges” or “Trump Judges,” Does the Constitution Permit Delaware to Require Partisan Balance on its Courts? The Supreme Court Will Decide.
If There Are No “Obama Judges” or “Trump Judges,” Does the Constitution Permit Delaware to Require Partisan Balance on its Courts?
By
George El-Khoury
George El-Khoury

George R. El-Khoury is a graduate of Cornell Law School, where he received his J.D. magna cum laude. His research focuses on constitutional law, both the separation of powers and individual rights. George received his B.A. magna cum laude from Goucher College. At Goucher, George studied economics and political science. After taking the bar exam, George will clerk on the D.C. Court of Appeals and then the District of NJ.

Columns by George El-Khoury
Permalink to The Court That Cried “Exigency”The Court That Cried “Exigency”
The Court That Cried “Exigency”
and

Cornell law professor Sherry F. Colb and George R. El-Khoury, JD, comment on a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court last month applying the “exigent circumstances” exception to the warrant requirement to permit the admission in evidence of a blood-alcohol test administered on an unconscious driver. Colb and El-Khoury describe some of the problems with using the exigent circumstances exception to arrive at the result in this case and propose some alternative approaches that might yield the same outcome but for stronger reasons.