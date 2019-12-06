The Problem of Evil and Free Will

BU Law emerita professor Tamar Frankel describes two advertisements by Charles Schwab ostensibly praising independent investment advisers, who are fiduciaries. Frankel explains why this development may lead to a separation of advice from execution of trade in a way that offers greater protections to investors.
BU Law emerita professor Tamar Frankel discusses the legal and ethical duty of an employer to discuss separation packages with an employees who is quitting. Frankel argues that while the disclosure of relevant information does not involve the law, it involves the employer’s relational culture and affects the employer’s financial situation and future plans with other employees.
BU Law emerita professor Tamar Frankel dissects a manipulative email message purporting to offer a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity. Frankel explains why the message is effective at deceiving many recipients and cautions investors to be wary of similar advertisements.
BU Law emerita professor Tamar Frankel offers some suggestions to investors about how to avoid being scammed by sophisticated con artists. Frankel points out that even sophisticated investors sometimes fall victim to complex and enticing schemes and dissects a few examples of advertisements for such schemes to illustrate her points.
BU Law emerita professor Tamar Frankel discusses the dangers of allowing non-government entities—such as Facebook and its affiliates—to issue a “basket” of crypto-currency. Frankel explains the importance of government regulation of currency and cautions that we should seek a clearer understanding of any technology or currency that can potentially destabilize the nation’s economy.
BU Law emerita professor Tamar Frankel explains how seemingly small hidden transaction fees can add up to a significant cost to the investor, particularly in long-term investments. Frankel explains that strictly literal interpretations of the regulations of broker-dealers lead to this unfair and costly result for investors and argues that society should focus on reinforcing brokers’ fiduciary duties of care (expertise) and loyalty (avoiding conflicts of interest).
BU Law emerita professor Tamar Frankel argues that while private ordering—that is, rules of behavior without the backup of law—works well in some situations, such as among diamond traders and farmers, it cannot work in other situations, including the financial system. Frankel provides a brief review of the literature on private ordering and explains why the financial system cannot work under this model, and indeed why applying it would cause dangerous trends and damaging consequences.
BU Law emerita professor Tamar Frankel comments on the renewed importance of the repealed Glass-Steagall Act which Congress passed after the failure of the financial system in the 1920s. Frankel argues that the alarming path of Wells Fargo Bank supports imposing regulations on banks similar to those levied by the Glass-Steagall Act.
BU Law emerita professor Tamar Frankel discusses Ponzi schemes, explaining how they work and why the con artists are able to deceive victims. Frankel also describes what we might learn from studying con artists and their victims.
BU Law emerita professor Tamar Frankel explains why the Mitsubishi Bank’s Museum of Trust in Tokyo, Japan, which opened a few years ago, could serve as a model for the United States to reduce the cost of mistrust and breach of trust in this country. Frankel describes the museum and considers how it affects people’s perception of the importance of trust in society.
BU Law emerita professor Tamar Frankel explains why state regulatory bodies should impose fiduciary duties on broker-dealers, whose services involve both “sales talk” and the managing of securities of investors who often lack knowledge or expertise of the transactions. Frankel reiterates points she made during testimony before the New Jersey Bureau of Securities and makes the case for the long-overdue regulation of broker-dealers as fiduciaries.
Boston University law professor Tamar Frankel unpacks the nuanced layers of whistleblower law. Frankel describes the two main legal sources that deal with whistleblowers in the United States, as well as the process by which a retaliated against whistleblower-employee may seek protection and relief. Frankel also explores the various objections to protecting whistleblowers, noting how problems may arise in the event that an employee whose employment was terminated as a result of whistleblowing activities is reinstated to their former position via the court system.
Guest columnists Tamar Frankel, the Robert B. Kent Professor of Law at Boston University School of Law, and Sezgi G. Fuechec, a foreign-trained transactional lawyer with an LL.M. degree in banking and financial law, discuss the trend of employee representation in corporate boards. Frankel and Fuechec point out that while idea of employee representation in the board level is not novel, it is an important development that more corporations should embrace now, rather than waiting until there is a significant conflict between employees, management, and financiers.
In this second part series of columns about the legal duties of broker-dealers, Tamar Frankel, the Robert B. Kent Professor of Law at Boston University School of Law, considers the significance of specific words in the context of broker-dealers and their clients and discusses the legal consequences of using certain words over others. Specifically, Frankel clarifies that financial securities are not “products” and the servicers are not an “industry”; rather, brokers are agents providing services, and explains why broker-dealers should owe a fiduciary duty to their clients, who entrust their money—and sometimes their life’s savings—to them.
In this first of a multi-part series of columns about the legal duties of broker-dealers, Tamar Frankel, the Robert B. Kent Professor of Law at Boston University School of Law, defines fiduciaries and explains the rationale for their duties. In the following columns, Frankel considers the significance of specific words in this context, the legal consequences of such words, and potential ramifications.
Boston University law professor Tamar Frankel comments on the current situation regarding federal regulation of securities brokers as having fiduciary duties to their clients. Frankel explains the arguments for and against such regulations and describes the possible consequences for retirees, young people, and the brokers themselves if the regulations are imposed.
Boston University law professor Tamar Frankel describes the history of money and its role in societies and governments, leading up to today’s bitcoin and the issues governments face in attempting to regulate the cryptocurrency. Rather than purport to provide answer to these pressing questions, Frankel seeks instead to open the door to plain English discussions about the duality of money as asset and as money, the legal control of money transfers to prevent violations of the law, and the government’s control of money supply, which affects the economy and financial systems.
Boston University law professor Tamar Frankel pens a fable as a means of providing commentary on law school grades and the debate between pro-regulation approaches and more laissez-faire approaches. Through the voice of a fictional character, Frankel points out that the cost of relying on the market to correct itself is lingering mistrust, which erodes a community's prosperity and undermines its success for a very long time.
Boston University law professor Tamar Frankel describes a model for institutional compliance that provides financial rewards for honesty and compliance with the law. Frankel explains the logistics of such a model and why, for some companies, a bottom-up approach may serve as a superior model than the traditional top-down approach for bringing about desirable results.
Boston University law professor Tamar Frankel comments on the increased use in “robo-advisers”—machines that purport to offer investment advice and order the performance of their advice by securities trades. Frankel describes how the Securities and Exchange Commission has responded to the rise in robo-advisers and summarizes some of the legal challenges they present, particularly when used by brokers and by financial advisers.