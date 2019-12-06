The Problem of Evil and Free Will

Professor Tamar Frankel has written and taught in the areas of mutual funds, securitization, financial system regulation, fiduciary law and corporate governance.



She is the author of The Regulation of Money Managers (with Arthur Laby) (Ann Schwing ed.) (3d. ed) (2015) (Aspen Publishing) (updated annually); Investment Management Regulation (with Kenneth Burden) (5th ed) (2015); The Ponzi Scheme Puzzle, (2012) (Oxford U. Press); Fiduciary Law (2011) (Oxford U Press) (translated to Japanese, 2015); Trust and Honesty, America's Business Culture at a Crossroad (Oxford University Press 2006); Securitization (2d ed.) (2005) (Fathom Publishing Co.) (translated to Chinese, 2006).



She has published more than 70 articles and book chapters, and co-chaired for more than 10 years the ALI-ABA Investment Management Advanced Course with Clifford E. Kirsch. In 1998, Professor Frankel was instrumental in the establishment and corporate structure of the Internet Corporation for Names and Numbers (ICANN).



A long-term member of the Boston University School of Law faculty, Professor Frankel was a visiting scholar at the Securities and Exchange Commission (1995-1997) and at the Brookings Institution (1987).



Tamar Frankel has taught and lectured at Oxford University, Tokyo University, Harvard Law School, Harvard Business School, University of California Law School, Berkeley and consulted with the People's Bank of China.



A native of Israel, Professor Frankel served as an attorney in the legal department of the Israeli Air Force, an assistant attorney general for Israel's Ministry of Justice and the legal advisor of the State of Israel Bonds Organization in Europe.



She also has been in private practice in Israel, Boston and Washington, D.C., She is married and has two children.



She is a member of the Massachusetts Bar, the American Law Institute, The American Bar Foundation.