Arizona and Abortion: The Calendar Is Lying When It Reads the Present Times
The Cruelty of Punishment Without Purpose
Recent Headlines Confirm the Inadequacy of the Supreme Court’s Reasoning in Trump v. Anderson
Lauren N. Haumesser

Lauren Haumesser (she/her) is currently a student at Stanford Law School, where she studies the history of anti-abortion law in the United States. Before law school, she earned a Ph.D. in American history from the University of Virginia and worked as a researcher at the American Association of University Women. She is the author of The Democratic Collapse: How Gender Politics Broke a Party and a Nation, 1856-1861 (2022).

Columns by Lauren N. Haumesser
Arizona and Abortion: The Calendar Is Lying When It Reads the Present Times
Stanford Law visiting professor Joanna L. Grossman and student Dr. Lauren N. Haumesser discuss a recent Arizona Supreme Court ruling that upheld an 1864 law banning nearly all abortions in the state, even in cases of rape or incest, with the only exception being to save the pregnant woman’s life. Professor Grossman and Dr. Haumesser argue that resurrecting this 160-year-old law is absurd and illogical given how much society has changed since then, and that modern Arizonans deserve to have their reproductive rights governed by more recently passed laws, like a 2022 statute banning abortion after 15 weeks, rather than an obsolete law from the 19th century.