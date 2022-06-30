Barry Winograd has maintained a full-time dispute resolution practice since 1988 as an arbitrator and mediator of labor and employment cases, as well as business and other civil disputes. He is a member and former vice-president of the National Academy of Arbitrators, and has written a number of articles for legal journals. Mr. Winograd is listed on the rosters of dispute resolution organizations and federal and state courts. In addition, he serves as a permanent arbitrator on panels established by labor-management collective bargaining agreements.



Mr. Winograd has been on the adjunct law school faculty at the University of California, Berkeley since 1985 teaching labor law, arbitration, and mediation courses. He also has taught at the University of Michigan. His previous experience includes service as an administrative law judge for the California Public Employment Relations Board, and as an attorney for the United Farm Workers of America.



Mr. Winograd received his B.A. at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and his J.D. and LL.M. from the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law.